Iberville Parish increases safety protocols for home football and volleyball games

Iberville Parish School Board announced they will be beefing up security for upcoming home sporting events.

The School Board said there will be metal detectors at entrances, bags must be clear, no bigger than 12x6x12 and subject to a search. Iberville Parish middle and high school students need to bring school-issued IDs and children 12 or younger must have an adult over 18 accompanying them.

Once attendees leave the stadium, they will not be allowed to come back in without buying a new ticket and going through the security process again. No outside food or drinks will be allowed in.

Along with these rules, groups cannot gather under the stadium or in the parking lot. If attendees are out of the stands, they should be either headed to the restrooms or the concession stand.

The announcement came less than a week after a Brusly High School student was shot at the Brusly and Port Allen game on Friday, Sept. 1.