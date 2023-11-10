Iberville Parish hosts Veterans Days celebration; last time current parish president will host after 15 years

IBERVILLE PARISH - On Thursday, Iberville Parish President Mitchell Ourso hosted his final event as president - a Veterans Day Celebration.

The event started with entertainment at 9:30 a.m. followed by the actual event at 10 a.m. Ourso has been hosting this event since 2008, so this one being his last one in office hit a little closer to home.

“This is something I started 15 years ago, and I don’t look back for what they contributed, I think about our contributions to them were well deserved and well needed," Ourso said. "And I want to thank them.”

The event entertainment consisted of the U.S National Guard Silent Drill Team, the Victory Belles of the World War II Museum out of New Orleans, and the Baton Rouge Pipes and Drums.

Speaker and veteran James “Fry” Hymel was featured as well as the Iberville Wall of Veterans. The wall will remain on display until after the holiday.

Although this is Ourso’s last time hosting this event in office, he hopes the next administration will continue to honor these veterans and this tradition.