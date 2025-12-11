60°
Iberville Parish deputies ask for help finding missing man last seen three weeks ago

Thursday, December 11 2025
PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office asked for the public's help Thursday in finding a missing man who was last seen three weeks ago.

Deputies said Darrell Hebert has not been seen by his family since Nov. 20 in the Plaquemine area. 

Anyone with information about Hebert's whereabouts should call the sheriff's office at 225-687-3553. 

