Iberville Parish: Customers without water pressure will have water restored around 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
PLAQUEMINE — East Iberville Water customers may experience little to no water pressure while utility crews make necessary repairs.
The Iberville Parish Government stated that it's experiencing a water leak affecting customers in the blue-highlighted area of the map pictured.
As of 4 p.m., Iberville said the repairs will be complete between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and a text to customers said a boil advisory is to follow the repair.
