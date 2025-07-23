94°
Iberville Parish: Customers without water pressure will have water restored around 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

1 hour 5 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, July 23 2025 Jul 23, 2025 July 23, 2025 4:29 PM July 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Evie Richard

PLAQUEMINE — East Iberville Water customers may experience little to no water pressure while utility crews make necessary repairs. 

The Iberville Parish Government stated that it's experiencing a water leak affecting customers in the blue-highlighted area of the map pictured.

As of 4 p.m., Iberville said the repairs will be complete between 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and a text to customers said a boil advisory is to follow the repair.

