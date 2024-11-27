Iberville K9 to get protective vest

PLAQUEMINE - A K9 with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office will soon receive a bullet and stab protective vest.

Exon, a four-year-old German Shepherd who has been with the force for two years performs detection and patrol work. Thanks to a charitable donation by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Exon will have a vest in about two months.

The vest is sponsored by the late Otto W. Vollenweider of Bolingbrook, IL and will be embroidered with "May you always be safe - Otto W. Vollenweider."

Exon's handler, Detective Zane Hebert says many K9s do not have protection because of the cost.

"It's awesome to know that he's got protection on him now," said Hebert. "Those dogs will risk your life for you with no question."

The mission of Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., a 501c (3) is to provide bullet and stab protective vests to dogs of law enforcement around the country. Sponsors donate to support the cost of a vest, which have a value between $1,795 and $2,234 and a warranty of five years.

The vest provides maximum protection to the vital organs and has a rear extension panel to accommodate longer torsos.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office says it submitted an application in March. Bosco, a second German Shepherd recently completed handler training. An application for a vest was submitted for him last month and the sheriff's office is currently waiting to hear back.

We Ride to Provide, recently donated two K9 first aid kits to the sheriff's office.