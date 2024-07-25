Iberville, Ascension parishes and Zachary School District teachers finalists for New Teacher of the Year

BATON ROUGE - Teachers from Iberville Parish, Ascension Parish and the Zachary Community School District are amongst the finalists for Louisiana's New Teacher of the Year.

Ashlie Duplessis, an English teacher at Bluff Ridge Primary, Olivia Landry, a social studies teacher at MSA West Academy and Baxton Michel, a math teacher at Zachary High School, all finished as finalists for the Louisiana New Teacher of the Year award.

The winner will be named this Saturday. Here's the full list of names provided by the Louisiana Department of Education:

Trey Porchay, Jackson Parish

Morgan Toups, Lafayette Parish

Braxton Michel, Zachary Community School District

Olivia Landry, Iberville Parish

Ashlie Duplessis, Ascension Parish

Tiffany Pfeifer, Calcasieu Parish

Austin Devine, Bossier Parish

William Foley III, Rapides Parish

Sami Valentine, Ouachita Parish