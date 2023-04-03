'I'm getting some cigarettes': Man arrested for armed robbery at gas station

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for armed robbery after he allegedly entered a gas station with a gun and stole cigarettes from behind the counter.

According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Marverick Rester, 33 walked into a RaceTrac on O'Neal Lane March 31. Witnesses told deputies he had a handgun and told the cashier that "if y'all gotta call the cops, go ahead, but I'm getting some cigarettes."

Witnesses also said there was a woman with Rester in the parking lot while deputies were on the way to the scene. When deputies asked Rester where the woman went, he said "I told her to leave because I'm fixing to go to jail."

Deputies also found heroin in the man's pocket during a pat search.

Rester was arrested and booked for armed robbery, illegal carrying of weapons, illegal possession of a firearm, and drug-related charges.