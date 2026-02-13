'I couldn't sleep at all': Hammond neighborhood recovers after deadly shooting

HAMMOND — The aftermath of violence in a tight-knit community could still be seen Friday as shell casings were scattered in yards, and neighbors were confused and frightened by the experience.

A 26-year-old man was killed, and four others were shot, including a young child, around 11:30 a.m. at Willow Villa Apartments in Hammond on Thursday, Tangipahoa deputies said.

"It was so scary. I couldn't sleep at all," a witness to the shooting said.

Residents asked not to be identified for fear of retaliation, but they remain shaken by what they witnessed. A woman said that while sitting in her garage, she saw gunfire erupt in front of her.

Deputies say that in the gunfire, Marquanvius Jones fired into a crowd of people, and Javan Myers fired back but was hit by at least one shot and killed.

A bullet hit a four-year-old in the arm, alarming neighbors about the safety of all children on the street.

I'm glad that the four-year-old child that was shot - I'm glad that he is okay," another neighbor said.