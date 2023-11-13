62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-55 fully opened and operational Monday, weeks after deadly pile-up amid 'super fog'

5 hours 28 minutes 2 seconds ago Monday, November 13 2023 Nov 13, 2023 November 13, 2023 8:49 AM November 13, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

MANCHAC - The Department of Transportation and Development reopened I-55 after a deadly pile-up crash that left seven people dead

I-55 in Manchac has been closed for weeks after the crash, with the southbound side reopening with only one lane until Monday and the northbound side being completely closed. 

DOTD said the northbound side was set to reopen at noon on Monday, but the roadway was opened two hours early, shortly before 10 a.m.. 

Trending News

Crews used heavy equipment to repair the roadway after the crash and in some portions of the road had to repave the concrete

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days