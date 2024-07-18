83°
Latest Weather Blog
I-12 westbound clear after being shut down part of Thursday morning due to three separate crashes
HOLDEN - I-12 westbound was shut down past the Holden exit due to three separate crashes.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office diverted westbound traffic off at the Holden exit. It was unclear if there were any injuries in any of the crashes.
As of 7:15 a.m., the interstate was all clear.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Is there another local candidate who can lead the EBR school district?
-
SEC Media Days: Texas enters conference, Florida needs resurgence
-
Man arrested with drugs, gun after running from traffic stop in Port...
-
LSU Vet Med installs new sculpture symbolizing commitment to well-being of animals,...
-
2une In Previews: Final Late Night Hype event set for next week
Sports Video
-
SEC Media Days: Texas enters conference, Florida needs resurgence
-
SEC Media Days: Alabama enters a new era under Kalen DeBoer
-
LSU to meet SEC newcomer Oklahoma in November, Georgia looks to get...
-
SEC Media Days Day 2: Oklahoma enters the conference; 'Horns Down' wont...
-
SEC Media Days: LSU expects defense to take a massive jump in...