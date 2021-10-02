I-12 partially shutdown Sunday morning to fix power lines

BATON ROUGE - I-12 will be temporarily shut down Sunday morning from Livingston to Holden to make electrical repairs.

Louisiana State Police said beginning at 7 a.m., the Interstate will be blocked from Highway 63 to Highway 441 for Demco to run transmission lines across the road. Traffic will be detoured to Highway 190.

State police said the closure should last one to two hours but could be shorter depending on workflow.