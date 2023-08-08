I-12 flyover ramp at I-10 to close for roadwork Sunday night

Image via DOTD

BATON ROUGE - Drivers looking to take the flyover ramp on I-12 West to I-10 Sunday night will need to take a detour.

DOTD announced Tuesday that the off-ramp will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Aug. 14 for "guardrail repair and sign maintenance." The ramp will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, according to state highway officials.

Workers will also be closing off the on-ramp at I-12 West at Essen Lane.

Drivers are advised to detour to I-10 East at Drusilla Lane during the closure.