I-12 East going toward Ponchatoula reopened after overturned 18-wheeler crash
LIVINGSTON - I-12 East has been reopened after an overturned 18-wheeler blocked the road early Sunday morning.
State Police say the incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on I-12 East at milepost 28 before Holden.
Eastbound traffic was being rerouted to LA 63 (Livingston) during vehicle recovery operations, according to DOTD.
