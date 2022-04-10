I-12 East going toward Ponchatoula reopened after overturned 18-wheeler crash

LIVINGSTON - I-12 East has been reopened after an overturned 18-wheeler blocked the road early Sunday morning.

State Police say the incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on I-12 East at milepost 28 before Holden.

Eastbound traffic was being rerouted to LA 63 (Livingston) during vehicle recovery operations, according to DOTD.