79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-12 East going toward Ponchatoula reopened after overturned 18-wheeler crash

2 hours 44 minutes 20 seconds ago Sunday, April 10 2022 Apr 10, 2022 April 10, 2022 2:35 PM April 10, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - I-12 East has been reopened after an overturned 18-wheeler blocked the road early Sunday morning.

State Police say the incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday on I-12 East at milepost 28 before Holden.

Trending News

Eastbound traffic was being rerouted to LA 63 (Livingston) during vehicle recovery operations, according to DOTD.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days