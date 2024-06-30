90°
I-10 Westbound near Port Allen re-opened after overturned semi trailers, candles covered road
PORT ALLEN - I-10 westbound at mile marker 149 near Port Allen re-opened after an accident involving several overturned semitrailers, Louisiana State Police said.
Images from the accident showed candles scattered across I-10. According to Louisiana State Police, approximately 40,000 pounds of candles were scattered.
No other information is available at this time.
