I-10 West reopened after vehicle fire, all lanes blocked in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN - All lanes of I-10 West were closed Thursday due to a vehicle fire in the roadway, causing miles of traffic delays.

The DOTD said around 6:56 p.m. that I-10 West at milemarker 153, past LA 1 in Port Allen, was closed due to the crash.

The lanes were reopened as of 7:41 p.m. Thursday, according to traffic officials. Congestion has reached Dalrymple Drive in Baton Rouge.