I-10 W crash involving 18-wheeler cleared from MSR bridge, traffic remains congested
BATON ROUGE - Early Thursday morning, a crash involving an 18-wheeler occurred along I-10 West on the Mississippi River Bridge resulting in severe delays, it was cleared from the roadway shortly before 6:30 a.m. but traffic remains congested as far as the I-10/I-12 split.
It is unknown if the incident resulted in any injuries.
WBRZ's Ashley Fruge will continue to monitor traffic conditions throughout the morning and provide updates on 2une In as well as via social media.
