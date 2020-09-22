I-10 W at Butte La Rose remains closed Tuesday morning due to yesterday's vehicle fire

WEST BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday morning I-10 West at LA 3177 (Butte La Rose) remains closed due to a vehicle fire that occurred on the Basin Bridge around 3 p.m., Monday.

As of 5:30 a.m., Tuesday, traffic is being detoured at LA 415 (Lobdell).

The interstate is open on the eastbound side.

I-10 West remains closed at LA 3177 (Butte La Rose) due to a vehicle fire. Traffic is being detoured at LA 415 (Lobdell). — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) September 22, 2020

Once clean up is completed on the west side of I-10, the interstate will be reopened.

Officials have not revealed when they anticipate clean up to be completed.

