68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10 W at Butte La Rose remains closed Tuesday morning due to yesterday's vehicle fire

2 hours 10 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, September 22 2020 Sep 22, 2020 September 22, 2020 5:41 AM September 22, 2020 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WEST BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday morning I-10 West at LA 3177 (Butte La Rose) remains closed due to a vehicle fire that occurred on the Basin Bridge around 3 p.m., Monday

As of 5:30 a.m., Tuesday, traffic is being detoured at LA 415 (Lobdell).

The interstate is open on the eastbound side. 

Once clean up is completed on the west side of I-10, the interstate will be reopened.

Officials have not revealed when they anticipate clean up to be completed. 

For morning traffic updates, watch 2une In from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow WBRZ traffic on Twitter.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days