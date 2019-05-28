I-10 reopens after overturned 18-wheeler causes hours-long closure

BREAUX BRIDGE - State police shut down I-10 West in West Baton Rouge Tuesday afternoon due to a major crash in St. Martin Parish.

The crash happened before 2 p.m. in Breaux Bridge. State police shared photos of the crash, which showed an 18-wheeler blocking all westbound lanes.

Troops A & I Traffic Advisory:#I10 westbound at LA Hwy 415 is closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler west of Breaux Bridge. Traffic is being diverted onto LA Hwy 415 northbound to US Hwy 190 westbound. Motorists are encouraged to take an alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/G0wBxiFVvH — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) May 28, 2019

Westbound traffic was diverted from the interstate at LA 415 onto US 190 for much of the afternoon. All westbound lanes were reopened around 4:30 p.m.

No serious injuries were reported.