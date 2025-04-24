78°
I-10 eastbound reopens near Lobdell after trailer catches fire on road's shoulder

1 hour 31 minutes 38 seconds ago Thursday, April 24 2025 Apr 24, 2025 April 24, 2025 4:47 PM April 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LOBDELL — Interstate 10 eastbound has reopened near Lobdell after a trailer caught fire along the road's shoulder Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out around mile marker 147 near the La. 415 exit around 2 p.m. The left lane re-opened around 2:40 p.m. and the road was reopened by 4:30 p.m.

The West Baton Rouge Parish Fire Department responded to the fire.

