I-10 eastbound reopens at Lobdell after 18-wheeler overturns

Thursday, July 10 2025 3:35 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PORT ALLEN - I-10 eastbound reopened past Lobdell after being closed for multiple hours due to an overturned 18-wheeler. 

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was on the scene of the crash. 

Congestion approached six miles before being reopened around 3:30 p.m. 

