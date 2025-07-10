73°
I-10 eastbound reopens at Lobdell after 18-wheeler overturns
PORT ALLEN - I-10 eastbound reopened past Lobdell after being closed for multiple hours due to an overturned 18-wheeler.
The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was on the scene of the crash.
Congestion approached six miles before being reopened around 3:30 p.m.
