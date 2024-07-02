88°
Latest Weather Blog
I-10 eastbound reopened in Gramercy after 6-vehicle crash, overturned 18-wheeler
GRAMERCY - I-10 eastbound was closed due to a six-vehicle crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler.
Traffic officials said I-10 was closed at the LA-641 Gramercy exit. Vehicle recovery was underway as of 6 a.m. and was complete just after 7 a.m.. Officials said the truck was carrying nitrogen, but there was no leak, which is why recovery had to be such a careful process.
Drivers must take exit 641 and take Airline Highway to get to Laplace.
Trending News
There was no immediate information on whether anyone was injured. This is a developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston schools will see major construction projects over the summer
-
I-10 eastbound closed in Gramercy due to 6-vehicle crash, overturned 18-wheeler
-
Community members voice concerns following Friday's contentious East Baton Rouge school board...
-
EBR board stuns packed room; selects 3 finalists for superintendent but rejects...
-
EBR mayor launches new litter abatement program