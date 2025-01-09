42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

I-10 East on-ramp at Highway 73 re-opened after overturned vehicle

2 hours 38 minutes 5 seconds ago Thursday, January 09 2025 Jan 9, 2025 January 09, 2025 7:06 PM January 09, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GONZALES - The I-10 East on-ramp at Highway 73 was closed due to an overturned vehicle, according to officials.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office issued a statement saying to expect delays around 6:38 p.m. According to officials, no major injuries resulted due to the crash.

Trending News

The ramp has since been re-opened.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days