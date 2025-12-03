Hyundai meets with Donaldsonville residents as construction for steel mill to begin next year

DONALDSONVILLE - Hyundai representatives held two invite-only meetings Wednesday with residents who live near the planned Hyundai steel mill site, allowing locals to voice their concerns.

Hyundai spokesperson John Diez said the meetings aimed to clarify confusion about the new facility.

"The conversation goes both ways. We're communicating. We're trying to achieve this from the standpoint of rebuilding this community, bringing jobs. An idea of what type of environmental impact the project's gonna have, but likewise, we like to hear their concerns about what they're most concerned about. If we're quite honest with you, the meeting is to correct misinformation," Diez said.

The plant is scheduled for completion by 2029. Hyundai projects it will create 1,300 permanent jobs, 4,800 peak construction jobs and 4,100 indirect jobs in the area.

"A part of the whole process is to build a community college in Donaldsonville, that will be operated by River Parish Community College," Diez said.

Diez said that there have been no offers of buyouts from Hyundai to residents for their properties.

Roy Quezaire said he has lived in Donaldsonville his whole life and hopes that it benefits residents.

"How will it coexist with the community, considering the positive ripples and effects it can have? Hopefully, it will enhance the quality of life, uplift people, and provide opportunities for individuals to move forward, addressing the economic impact that comes with it," he said.