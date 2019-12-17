Hurricane Irma evacuees find shelter in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - As hotels in other states fill up with Hurricane Irma evacuees, some Floridians are seeking shelter in Baton Rouge.

According to a hotel clerk at the Days Inn Motel in Baton Rouge, about 13 Florida natives have checked in since the storm.



Evacuees like David Restuccia and his wife said this was the only hotel they could find since leaving Florida.

"We couldn't find a hotel room. All the way here is the only place we could find from Gainesville," David said.

The Restuccias are from Key Largo, Florida, one of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Irma. They and their parrot, Cinbad, plan to stay here until it's safe to return home.

"We're getting pictures of our neighborhood and it's under water," David said.

They say their big reason for staying at the Days Inn was that they accept pets. A hotel clerk said they were still getting calls from those trying to find shelter with their animals.

Other Irma evacuees are more concerned about the condition of their homes. Maria Elena Gonzalez told WBRZ that her home was her top priority.

"Biggest concern is to have a house. A home to go back to and be safe," Gonzalez said.

In the meantime, the Days Inn is still accepting those fleeing the storm.

All of the evacuees told us they can't stop thinking about what will be left when they return home.