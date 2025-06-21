94°
New law allows law enforcement to take down 'nefarious' drones

4 hours 7 minutes 38 seconds ago Saturday, June 21 2025 Jun 21, 2025 June 21, 2025 11:40 AM June 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — Gov. Jeff Landry recently signed a bill into law that allows both state and local law enforcement to take down unmanned drones.

It's called the "We Will Act" Act and allows law enforcement to use "reasonable and necessary mitigation measures" against unmanned aircraft operating in a "nefarious manner." These measures include "jamming, hacking or physical capture."

It also specifically bans flying drones over parades and parade routes, with exceptions for movie and TV productions. The fine for flying an unmanned aircraft at a parade can range from $2,000 to $5,000 and may result in a prison sentence of up to a year in jail. There should be signs posted saying "Drone No Fly Zone," but lawmakers were clear, lack of knowledge about the law will not be a defense if you're caught.

The law will go into effect on August 1, 2025.

