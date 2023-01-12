71°
Hundreds of fentanyl pills seized in Livingston Parish drug bust
DENHAM SPRINGS - Narcotics agents seized approximately 2,000 pressed fentanyl pills from a home in Denham Springs during a drug bust Tuesday.
Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office arrested two during the investigation: 19-year-old Joseph Collins and 47-year-old Montana Seals. The two were arrested for various drug-related charges.
In addition to the approximately 2,000 fentanyl pills, deputies also seized a handgun, a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee, and over $6,000 in cash.
