Hundreds flock to Mid City Gras parade
BATON ROUGE - The good times are rolling as hundreds of people flocked to Mid City Gras, eager to celebrate carnival season.
"I'm so excited that Mardi Gras and the parades are happening this year because it's always something that we look forward to every year, so I'm just excited to be back outside and in this great weather," Jamila Freightman said.
And for others, like the Flamingeaux's dance crew, who can finally march the streets of Baton Rouge once again.
"It is crazy amazing to finally get back. We are more than excited. Cannot wait to do this today," president of Flamingeaux's Dance Crew, Robbie Marshall said.
The parade made of homemade floats, dance teams, and bands added a touch of community with each attraction.
And for Jamila Freightman, it's perfect for the family.
"It's a big party, almost every weekend between February and March. It's a time to gather and eat lots of good food and just party and have a good time and be around the people that you care about and love."
