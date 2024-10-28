Humane Society offers $1000 for information on person responsible for shooting ducks on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE—The Humane Society of Louisiana is offering a $1000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for shooting ducks and geese with blow-dart arrows on LSU's campus.

Seven Muscovy ducks and a Canada goose were found shot with blow-gun darts on Tuesday according to The Advocate. They were transported to the LSU vet clinic after several students reported the birds to the LSU Police.

"I was horrified by the recent Advocate newspaper article about the several ducks that were deliberately shot and maimed with blow guns last week. I am an LSU Alumna and would like to see the cruel culprits brought to justice for our beloved University Lake ducks," an LSU alumna said.

The Humane Society is awaiting an update on the injured birds' status.

Hunting a Canada goose during a closed season is a crime punished by up to a $950 fine and 120 days in jail.

If you have any information on this matter you can contact 1-888-648-6263.