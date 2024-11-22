How to stay safe while using a heater in these cold temperatures

BATON ROUGE - It's gumbo weather this weekend, which means it's also time to break out those space heaters. While they can warm up a room or a home and keep your comfortable in chilly temps, it's also important to make sure you're using them safely.

2une In's Mia Monet spoke with Justin Hill with the Baton Rouge Fire Department Friday morning about how to use a space heater responsibly and avoid starting unnecessary fires that can lead to injuries or the loss of your home.