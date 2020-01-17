How the Get The Gat Challenge was created

The Get The Gat Challenge has taken over social media.

A video that features that LSU football team dancing to a classic New Orleans bounce song Get The Gat by Lil Elt in the their locker room and most recently in the White House.

The video came together with the help of entertainer Shawn Taylor who is known on social media as Subtweet Shawn.

"I always try to put out the best type of content. I don't want to put out just anything so I put out something that everyone is going to remember," said Taylor.

After many of his friends on the LSU football team saw some of Taylor's other dancing videos on social media, thy asked to be part of their own.

The Get The Gat Challenge videos have gotten millions of views and have sparked people around social media to do their own.

The song has created it's own meaning for everyone.

"I'm not promoting gun violence or anything. It's just a dance. I want people to have fun. The team is unstoppable so what can you do to stop us? You have to get the gat," said Taylor.