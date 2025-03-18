How spring weather can save or sabotage your allergies

As warm and sunny spring afternoons invite people outside, pollen awaits to strike many sinuses. Throughout March, tree and grass pollen counts have been high in the Capital Area. The weather plays an important role in the day-to-day fluctuations of pollen levels. Sometimes for better, and sometimes for worse.

A Rain Assist for Allergy Sufferers:

Light, steady showers can be beneficial for those with seasonal allergies as rain washes pollen away. Additionally, recent rain tends to boost the relative humidity. Higher humidity levels result in more moisture absorption by individual pollen molecules. This helps to weigh them down and limit how far they travel through the air.

But too much rain can be a bad thing. Larger raindrops associated with heavy rain can break up large pollen clusters into smaller, easily inhaled, particles. The sudden dispersal can trigger allergy symptoms in those who are sensitive. Excessive rain can also create ideal conditions for mold and dust mites – two common indoor allergens.

Bigger Problems on Hot/Dry Days:

Though seemingly counterintuitive, hot and dry weather often creates the biggest issues for allergy sufferers. Warmer weather tends to result in lower humidity levels. Especially if the air is already dry, this will lead to lighter pollen grains that remain suspended longer. And if there’s any wind, that amplifies the problem by removing pollen from the source and dispersing it over a longer disturbance.

