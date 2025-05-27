Latest Weather Blog
How officials caught another escaped Orleans Parish Jail inmate in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Nearly two weeks after a large jailbreak in New Orleans, two of the ten escapees are still on the loose, and one of the inmates Lenton Vanburen was captured in Baton Rouge Monday night.
Police say the recapture wouldn't have been possible without help from the community.
"He had been staying here in Baton Rouge at a local hotel," said L'Jean McKneely with the Baton Rouge Police Department. "He just happened to be at the Hammond Aire Plaza shopping center."
Baton Rouge Police were called anonymously about a man whose face had been appearing on television for nearly two weeks. Vanburen was one of ten inmates who escaped from a New Orleans jail cell through a hole in the cell wall. He's facing trial for a deadly shooting in 2021.
"Our guys pulled up and detained him, and while we were in the process of detaining him," McKeely said. "Our assisting agencies verified that it was indeed him, and took him into custody."
Trending News
Two other inmates were arrested Monday night in Walker County, Texas. Leo Tate Sr. and Jermaine Donald were both brought back into custody.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
As summer starts, local groups announce free food programs for children
-
Glasgow Middle student competed in Scripps National Spelling Bee
-
Tickets and time running out to enter St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
-
Kennedy says COVID vaccines no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant...
-
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier graces the cover of 'EA College Football 26...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball won't name starter ahead of NCAA Tournament opener
-
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier graces the cover of 'EA College Football 26...
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
-
Pairings, times announced for NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium