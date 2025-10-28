How a 1920s child actor's case could influence change to Louisiana's high school NIL laws

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana NIL Task Force met Monday to propose several changes to rules governing Name, Image, and Likeness agreements for high school and college athletes.

The NIL Task Force's goal is to bring together athletic directors, NIL Specialists, legislators and student athletes from around the state. They offer suggestions on how legislation could be used to study and recommend laws to govern NIL agreements in the state.

At the high school level, one of those changes is that 15% of an athlete's NIL earnings would be deposited into a trust account, with exceptions being that the athlete has either enrolled in college or has turned 18.

"It's probably going to be a pretty difficult thing to really figure out exactly how we're going to do that. I think it's going to be with different levels of compensation because if a high school student athlete's only making a small amount, well, we don't want them to have to go through the trouble of setting up a trust," Task Force Member Jolee Liles said.

The task force presented this as a modified version of the Coogan Act, named after 20th-century child actor Jackie Coogan and intended to protect child actors.

Coogan starred alongside Charlie Chaplin in the 1921 film The Kid at just six years old. He earned millions during his career, which, adjusted for today, would be nearly $100 million. However, at the age of 21, Coogan discovered that his mother and stepfather had spent nearly all of his earnings. He later sued them, but only received $126,000.

According to Louisiana's version of the Coogan Act, 15% of the earnings from artistic or creative services will be placed into a trust account for the child. The law applies if the child has a contract for at least $500.