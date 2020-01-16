House officially sends two articles of impeachment to Senate

WASHINGTON - The U.S. House of Representatives formally passed a resolution to submit articles of impeachment against President Trump to the Senate for a trial.

The resolution passed largely along party lines by 228 votes to 193.

As House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed copies of the articles, she was accompanied by the team of Democratic lawmakers who will prosecute the case against the President.

The House impeached President Trump last month and it's now up to the Senate to decide whether to convict and remove him from office.

At a press conference before the signing of the articles, Pelosi said, "Today, we will make history. When the managers walk down the hall, we will cross the threshold in history- delivering articles of impeachment against the President of the United States for abuse of power and obstruction of the House."

The articles were transferred to the Senate, where Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell said they would be exhibited on Thursday at noon, followed by a reading on the floor of the upper chamber.

He said the trial would begin, Tuesday.