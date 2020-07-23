87°
House fire on North 36th Street leaves one person displaced
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a house fire within the 800 block of North 36th Street early Thursday morning.
First responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were dispatched to the residence shortly after 4 a.m. where they found flames on the home's front porch.
They worked quickly to extinguish the blaze, which caused a total of $20,000 in damages.
No one was injured during the fire, but one resident was displaced.
Investigators say the cause of the house fire is currently undetermined.
