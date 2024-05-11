85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

House engulfed in flames on Fox Run Avenue Saturday morning

47 minutes ago Saturday, May 11 2024 May 11, 2024 May 11, 2024 2:41 PM May 11, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A house caught on fire on Fox Run Avenue at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

BRFD said no occupants were injured as a result of the fire, but one firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Trending News

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days