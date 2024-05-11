85°
House engulfed in flames on Fox Run Avenue Saturday morning
BATON ROUGE - A house caught on fire on Fox Run Avenue at around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
BRFD said no occupants were injured as a result of the fire, but one firefighter suffered a minor injury.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
