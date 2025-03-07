64°
House considered total loss after fire on Debit Drive
BATON ROUGE - A house is considered a total loss and two people are displaced after a fire on Debit Drive, according to the St. George Fire Department.
Fire officials say the fire took place around 7:52 a.m. and the fire spread to the house next door. They stopped the spread and the scene was under control less than an hour after their arrival.
No injuries resulted from the fire and investigators are still determining the cause of the fire.
