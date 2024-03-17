66°
House catches fire off Brightside Drive

BATON ROUGE - A house in the Riverbend subdivision off Brightside Drive caught fire Sunday morning.

Baton Rouge Fire responded to the scene on Laurel Lakes around 7 a.m.

This is a developing story

