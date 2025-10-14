62°
House along Shoreline Drive catches fire Sunday
ST. GEORGE - Residents of a home along Shoreline Drive had to evacuate their house Sunday night after a fire sparked in the attic.
The St. George Fire Department said the fire was reported around 4 a.m. when smoke alarms inside alerted the homeowner.
Firefighters got the blaze under control in less than 30 minutes. They said the fire was unintentional and the cause is still under investigation.
