Hours being extended for Grosse Tete pedestrian ferry as bridge continues repairs

Friday, August 16 2024
By: WBRZ Staff

GROSSE TETE - The hours for the pedestrian ferry are being expanded as repairs on the Grosse Tete drawbridge continue

Starting Aug. 19, the pedestrian ferry will offer extended hours seven days a week, including holidays. 

Additionally, a captain has joined the pedestrian ferry team with a "100-ton" license. The new member has allowed the team to expand the ferry service. 

The new hours will be Saturday-Wednesday 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Thursday-Friday 4 a.m. to 11 p.m..

