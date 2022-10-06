86°
Hours after Crime Stoppers post, LSUPD arrests suspect in campus burglaries
BATON ROUGE - Hours after Capital Region Crime Stoppers made a social media post asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in two burglaries on LSU, officials reported the man had been arrested.
The original Facebook post from Crime Stoppers asked for anyone with information regarding the man pictured, as he was believed to be connected to on-campus burglaries that took place on Sept. 25 and 26.
Crime Stoppers later said that LSUPD had arrested the man, only hours after the post was made.
