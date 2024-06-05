Houma mother arrested after infant reportedly dies from fentanyl overdose

HOUMA - Deputies arrested the mother of a six-week-old infant after it was found the child had reportedly died from a fentanyl overdose in February.

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Meghan Cortez, 30, four months after her infant child was found dead sleeping just inches away from her.

Deputies recounted that emergency officials were called to a Houma home early on the morning of February 5. When deputies arrived, they found the body of the six-week-old child, who was unresponsive.

Cortez told the sheriff's office she had been sleeping with her two children in bed when she woke up and found the infant unresponsive next to her. She reportedly admitted to being a heroin user and told deputies she had used the drug the evening before.

There were no signs of obvious physical trauma or injury on the child, so a toxicology screening was performed. It found that the infant's death was a homicide caused by fentanyl overdose.

Deputies attributed the infant's death to Cortez's close contact with them directly before and after using heroin.

Cortez was arrested for negligent homicide on June 3. She was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on a $500,000 bond.