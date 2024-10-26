74°
Latest Weather Blog
Houma Holiday Inn evacuated due to possible gas leak; source of odor removed
HOUMA - A Holiday Inn was evacuated due to a possible gas leak, according to the Bayou Cane Fire Protection District.
Fire officials say Hazmat personnel detected a chemical odor at the scene, and they investigated and ventilated the building before finding the source of the odor and removing it.
The building has since been deemed safe for occupants to return.
Trending News
Image credit to Bayou Cane Fire Protection District.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Teenager was paid $2,000 to kill man in fatal September shooting
-
Tangipahoa Parish display holds a spot for each resident lost to drugs...
-
Tax trade-off: Income tax cut would be offset by sales tax on...
-
Car on fire at Coursey Boulevard and Stumberg Lane
-
Wilkinson County courthouse in final phase of building restoration