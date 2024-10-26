Houma Holiday Inn evacuated due to possible gas leak; source of odor removed

Credit: Bayou Cane Fire Protection District

HOUMA - A Holiday Inn was evacuated due to a possible gas leak, according to the Bayou Cane Fire Protection District.

Fire officials say Hazmat personnel detected a chemical odor at the scene, and they investigated and ventilated the building before finding the source of the odor and removing it.

The building has since been deemed safe for occupants to return.

Image credit to Bayou Cane Fire Protection District.