Sharp increase in hospitalizations Thursday; La. reporting 2,073 new virus cases

THURSDAY: There were 2,073 new cases, a total of 211,966. There were 15 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 6,199.

Hospitalizations rose to 929, and ventilator use dropped to 88.

WEDNESDAY: There were 2,239 new cases reported Wednesday, a total of 209,914 statewide. There were 28 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 6,184.

Hospitalizations continued to rise, now up to 886. Ventilator use also increased to 93.

Another 9,853 people were said to have recovered since last week.

TUESDAY: The state reported 2,592 new cases, bringing the statewide case total to 205,059. There were 17 additional deaths, a total of 6,156.

Hospitalizations increased to 874, and ventilator use jumped to 92.

MONDAY: The state reported 547 new cases, bringing the total to 205,059 statewide. There were seven additional deaths, a total of 6,139 in Louisiana.

Hospitalizations rose to 818, and ventilator use rose to 81.

WEEKEND: 2,565 new cases reported over the weekend for a state total of 204,513. 11 More deaths were reported as that total reaches 6,132. Hospitalizations climbed to 753 with 58 patients on ventilators.

FRIDAY: State officials warned ahead of the noon data release of coronavirus cases, Friday's report will show a high-level of new COVID cases and are believed to trace back to Halloween parties, events and gatherings.

On Friday, the state reported 3,492 new cases. Health officials updated its tracking technique to include extra testing methods, which show "probable" infections. It also unveiled a new dashboard which will be integrated below shortly.

"...The state is going to report numbers that are higher than we’ve been reporting," spokesperson Christina Stephens warned on Twitter Friday morning.

In terms of hospitalizations, the state reported 692 people were now hospitalized, and 62 people were said to be on ventilators.

Cumulative case counts by parish, as of Thursday(11/19):

Ascension: 5,228 cases / 105 deaths

Assumption: 951 cases / 25 deaths

East Baton Rouge: 18,416 cases / 491 deaths

East Feliciana: 2,034 cases / 83 deaths

Iberville: 1,719 cases / 63 deaths

Livingston: 5,313 cases / 87 deaths

Pointe Coupee: 1,278 cases / 48 deaths

St. Helena: 489 cases / 4 death

St. James: 927 cases / 40 deaths

Tangipahoa: 6,079 cases / 139 deaths

West Baton Rouge: 1,201 cases / 43 deaths

West Feliciana: 774 cases / 25 deaths

