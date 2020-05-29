86°
Hospital throws second line for Navy personnel who helped fight coronavirus in Baton Rouge

Friday, May 29 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - On Friday, Baton Rouge General Mid-City said goodbye to more than 100 men and women who helped treat the coronavirus in the capital area.

Hospital staff members were joined by Governor John Bel Edwards and Mayor Sharon Weston Broome late Friday morning to say farewell to 104 members of the Navy who were stationed in Baton Rouge to help handle the influx of COVID-19 cases last month. The same personnel also helped with the coronavirus response in New Orleans before coming to Baton Rouge.

After a brief news conference, the medics were sent on their way with a second line leading out the front door of the hospital. You can see the full video here.

