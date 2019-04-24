Hospital patient arrested, charged in nurse's death

BATON ROUGE - Officers say they've arrested a patient who fatally attacked a nurse at a Baton Rouge hospital earlier this month.

According to arrest records, 54-year-old Jessie Guillory got into a fight with a different hospital worker at Baton Rouge General's Behavioral Health Unit. When nurse Lynne Truxillo tried to intervene, Guillory grabbed her by the neck and shoved her head against a desk, investigators said.

Truxillo died April 11, about a week later, from blood clots the East Baton Rouge coroner said resulted from her run-in at the hospital. The coroner's report said clots in her right knee and lungs blocked off an artery, killing her.

Family friends said Truxillo had initially sought medical care between the day of the incident and her death due to deteriorating health.

A warrant was issued for Guillory April 16, and he was booked into the parish jail on a manslaughter charge Wednesday. His bond is set at $100,000.