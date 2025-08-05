Homes on several roads in Gonzales will be without water starting Wednesday; click here to see where

GONZALES — Several streets in Gonzales will be without water starting Wednesday as crews perform leak repairs.

According to the Gonzales Department of Public Works, there is no estimated duration for how long water will be shut off, but the shutdown starts at 9 a.m.

The following streets will be affected:

East Rosedown Street

East Belle Helene Street

East Evergreen Street and South Evergreen Street

South San Francisco Avenue

South Woodlawn Avenue

South Ormond Avenue

East Afton Villa Street

East Oak Alley Street

South Houmas Avenue

East Hermitage Street

East Bocage Street

South Nottoway Avenue

East Parlange Street

East Asphodel Street

East Catalpa Street

Part of South Purpera Avenue from East Oak Alley to East Belle Helene

Gonzales officials said that door notices will be posted on each door that will be affected.