Homes on several roads in Gonzales will be without water starting Wednesday; click here to see where
GONZALES — Several streets in Gonzales will be without water starting Wednesday as crews perform leak repairs.
According to the Gonzales Department of Public Works, there is no estimated duration for how long water will be shut off, but the shutdown starts at 9 a.m.
The following streets will be affected:
East Rosedown Street
East Belle Helene Street
East Evergreen Street and South Evergreen Street
South San Francisco Avenue
South Woodlawn Avenue
South Ormond Avenue
East Afton Villa Street
East Oak Alley Street
South Houmas Avenue
East Hermitage Street
East Bocage Street
South Nottoway Avenue
East Parlange Street
East Asphodel Street
East Catalpa Street
Part of South Purpera Avenue from East Oak Alley to East Belle Helene
Gonzales officials said that door notices will be posted on each door that will be affected.
