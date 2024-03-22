Homeowner determined to find responsible party for flooding issues

BATON ROUGE - Patricia Sullivan says she wants someone to take responsibility for all the water that's flooding her property every time it rains.

"They've been telling us since 2005 that they're going to fix it and they have never fixed it," she said.

Sullivan's home backs up to Jefferson Terrace Park. It's a nice spot when the sun is shining and it's dry. After some rain, the area fills with water and it appears to flood Sullivan's yard and drain through it, down her driveway.

"It will be completely underwater, they can Boogie Board back here," she said.

Sullivan has spent many years trying to get to the bottom of what's going on. She says she's spent thousands trying to solve the issue on her end, but the problem remains.

Both BREC and the City-Parish have been out to her property to investigate. So far, there have been no results.

"They just looked at me and they said, 'this is your problem,' and they left and they haven't been back since," said Sullivan.

BREC tells 2 On Your Side that there is a collapsed pipe underground that does not belong to the park system. BREC says that collapsed pipe is creating problems on their side of the fence, too. There is a city sewer right behind Sullivan's property. After sending a photo to the City-Parish, several trucks drove to Sullivan's home Friday to investigate.

So far, the city says it doesn't appear to have anything to do with City-Parish infrastructure.