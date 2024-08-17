Homeowner catches possum chasing fox on security camera

KENILWORTH - A Kenilworth man discovered a small possum chasing a larger fox in his front yard when he went to check his security camera Friday evening.

"The chase just continued for so long and the fox just looked like it was trying to get away. It never could get away, which was hilarious because it's so much bigger than the possum," Marcel Dupre said.

Dupre is not sure why or what the possum was protecting, but what he does know is the possum that was chasing the fox usually frequents his home every night and he's okay with that.

"I'm going to keep an eye on it and make sure it's still around," he said.

Many city dwellers have no idea how close urban wildlife regularly gets to their homes. Dupre learned that dogs and cats aren't the only animals to make their homes in his neighborhood. He routinely spots raccoons, foxes, and possums on his outdoor cameras. He says that his family embraces the wildlife.

"We see hawks. Mississippi Kites, owls. All kind of wildlife. Which is amazing because we're right here in the middle of the city," he said.