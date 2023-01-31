Homeless people set up camp near neighborhood off Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - A new homeless encampment right off Siegen Lane has become a big concern for homeowners in the area.

The Jefferson Terrace subdivision is a well-kept and seemingly quiet neighborhood. Homeowners say that changed a few weeks ago.

"I was outside on my back patio and I could hear hammering, and I realized they were hammering the stakes in the ground to put up the tents,” homeowner Jamie Tarwater said.

Tarwater has been living in Jefferson Trace for about 13 years. This is the first time a homeless community has set up so close to her home.

“Just knowing that we can see the tents over the fence, I can hear them at night. My neighbor says he hears music."

This camp site is not in their neighborhood. It’s on the other side of the fence which faces Siegen Lane. District 11 councilwoman Laurie Adams is aware of the situation and she’s called in help.

“We have several homeless prevention teams, 'HOT' teams that work with encampments to help individuals who are experiencing homelessness understand what resources are available and how they can access those resources,” Adams said.

Until those resources can act, neighbors say they are living in fear.

“I think it’s very scary. It makes me very uneasy. I have neighbors next door with young kids who are even closer to them than I am,” Tarwater said.

Adams says the city-parish is working to get the homeless prevention teams on site by next week.